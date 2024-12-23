Local Hospital Wait Times Can Now Be Viewed Online

Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington have relaunched their emergency department wait time clocks to provide patients with real-time information about current wait times.

Officials say the wait time clocks are designed to give patients an average estimate of the time it takes to see a doctor from the moment they are triaged. The clocks also display the total number of patients currently being treated and those waiting in the emergency department. They say the new clocks are an improvement over previous versions as rather than just predicting wait times based on historical data, the new clocks draw from real-time data based on current emergency department visits.

“The wait time clocks are another example of how we’re leveraging technology to enhance transparency in patient care decisions,” said Karen Riddell, Acting President and CEO and Chief Nursing Executive at Windsor Regional Hospital. “By providing clear, real-time information, we aim to reduce uncertainty for patients and help them make informed decisions about their healthcare needs.”

Officials are reminding the public that patients are seen based on the severity of their medical concern, with the most critical patients seen first, so wait times represent an average.

“This means an individual’s wait time may be much shorter or longer than the average posted on the website and should not be used as a deterrent to contacting 911 in the event of an emergency,” officials said in a release. “These tools can help individuals decide if the emergency department is the most appropriate place for their care or if alternative options, such as walk-in clinics, virtual care, or pharmacies, may better suit their needs.”

The links to each page can be found here:

Erie Shores HealthCare – ED Wait Times

Windsor Regional Hospital – ED Wait Times