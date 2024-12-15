Light RainNow
Leamington Warns Residents Of Scam Involving Fake Water Meter Inspections

Sunday December 15th, 2024, 3:05pm

Leamington
0
0

Leamington is warning residents about a scam involving individuals falsely claiming to represent the Municipality’s Water Services Department to gain access to homes under the pretense of conducting water meter inspections.

Residents have reported being contacted by these individuals, who do not represent the Municipality.

Officials say that municipal staff will never conduct water meter inspections without prior notice and that all municipal employees will always wear official uniforms, carry proper identification, and arrive in clearly marked municipal vehicles.

If someone requests access to your home for a water meter inspection, you are encouraged to contact the Municipality’s Water Services Department at 519-326-4454 to verify the visit.

The Municipality has contacted the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) about this issue and encourages residents to report any suspicious activity to the OPP immediately.

“We take the safety and security of our residents very seriously,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “We are working with law enforcement to address this matter and want to ensure our community remains informed and vigilant.”

 

