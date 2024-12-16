Leamington Council Approves 2025 Budget

Leamington Council has approved the 2025 Operating and Capital Budget resulting in an additional $120.54 annually ($10.05 per month) for an average urban residential home assessed at $190,000. This increase consists of a 4% allocation for municipal services and a 0.7% adjustment to cover rising Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) costs.

Total expenditures are set at $105 million, with $55 million dedicated to capital projects and $50 million allocated for operating expenses. Major 2025 capital initiatives include critical infrastructure improvements such as sewer separation projects, road reconstruction, a waterfront plaza, and enhanced watermain systems, all aimed at supporting sustainable growth and service delivery.

“The 2025 budget reflects our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for Leamington residents,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “By prioritizing strategic investments, we are ensuring that our community continues to grow and thrive, supported by modern infrastructure and robust municipal services.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

In addition to infrastructure projects, the budget supports key municipal programs including the Music Onthe42 Concert Series, Mill St. Markets, and Canada Day celebrations. It also ensures continued investment in technological advancements, staffing, and process improvements to enhance service delivery.