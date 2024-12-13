Lauzon Parkway Reconstruction To Pause For The Winter

The Lauzon Parkway Reconstruction project is set to pause for the winter months.

Extensive work was completed this summer and fall, including the replacement of sanitary sewers, installation of additional stormwater storage in underground pipes, upgrades to the watermain, and the completion of the southbound lanes of traffic. As a result, Lauzon Parkway will be reopened to traffic on December 20th, 2024, for the winter, pending weather and installation of temporary traffic control mechanisms.

While the road will be open to traffic, the left-turning lane from the northbound lanes to the plazas will remain closed during the winter. Access to the plazas will still be available via the Cantelon entrance and from the southbound lanes.

Construction on the northbound lanes and the multi-use trail and boulevard restoration will resume in early 2025. The project is expected to be completed by July 2025, weather permitting.

This phase of work is part of a planned three-phase reconstruction and rehabilitation of Lauzon Parkway between Tecumseh Road East and the E.C. Row Expressway. Phase 1 invested about $2.6 million to fully rebuild the north and southbound lanes from Tecumseh Road East to Hawthorne Drive. Phase 2 invested about $5.5 million to rebuild the north and southbound lanes from the E.C. Row Expressway to Cantelon Drive. Each phase has included reconstructing lanes of concrete road, widening some parts to four lanes, installing an open-graded drainage layer beneath the road’s surface to improve drainage of excess water to minimize flooding and improve road performance, rebuilding the multi-use asphalt trail on the east side of Lauzon Parkway, and replacing the concrete sidewalk on the west side. The overall project began in 2021 after being fast-tracked due to the availability of funding advanced through the City’s Asset Management Plan.

Ongoing road improvements to this key arterial road corridor are further envisioned from E.C. Row Expressway to Cabana Road East, as well as constructing a new future extension of Lauzon Parkway from Cabana Road East to Highway 401 that will ultimately interconnect via a new highway interchange that is being planned for construction by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.