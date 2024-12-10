Mostly CloudyNow
8 °C
46 °F
Mainly CloudyTue
8 °C
46 °F		Chance Of FlurriesWed
2 °C
36 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-6 °C
21 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

LaSalle Police Identify Body Pulled From The Detroit River

Tuesday December 10th, 2024, 11:38am

LaSalle
0
0

LaSalle Police Service has identified the male who was recovered in the Detroit River on November 13th.

Police say that the family has been notified and that there are no suspicions of foul play, and the investigation has concluded.

Out of respect for the privacy of the family, the LaSalle Police Service will not be releasing the name of the male.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message