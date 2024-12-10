LaSalle Police Identify Body Pulled From The Detroit River
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday December 10th, 2024, 11:38am
LaSalle Police Service has identified the male who was recovered in the Detroit River on November 13th.
Police say that the family has been notified and that there are no suspicions of foul play, and the investigation has concluded.
Out of respect for the privacy of the family, the LaSalle Police Service will not be releasing the name of the male.
