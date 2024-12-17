Lakeshore’s 2025 Summer Student Jobs Applications Now Open
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday December 17th, 2024, 10:08am
Lakeshore’s summer student job positions are now open for applications. Most summer student positions run from May to Labour Day.
Lakeshore is hiring students in the following divisions:
- Engineering
- Parks and Trails
- Public Works
- By-law
- Workforce Development (HR)
- Communications
- IT Analyst
- Water Treatment and Distribution
- Planning
- GIS
- Recreation Day Camp
- Marina
“We are thrilled to offer our summer student job positions once again. These roles provide not only hands-on learning but also the chance for students to develop essential skills, grow professional networks, and contribute to our communities,” said Mayor Tracey
Bailey. “I encourage all eligible students to explore the different positions available and apply to have an exciting and rewarding summer in Lakeshore.”
Youth who are 16 years of age or older and returning to school in September 2025 are eligible to apply. Applications will be accepted until January 31st.
Position summaries and more information can be found online at Lakeshore.ca/SummerJobs
