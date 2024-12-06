Lakeshore’s 2025 Draft Budget Available For Viewing

The Municipality of Lakeshore’s draft 2025 Budget is now avail be for viewing. It will be presented to Council at the upcoming meeting on Tuesday, December 10th, with deliberations scheduled for January 23rd and 24th.

The draft budget notes the ongoing impacts of inflation and delays to the update of property assessment values, as well as pending costs for upcoming infrastructure projects and increasing service demands, such as those outlined in the Water and Wastewater Master Plan and Fire Master Plan.

The proposed tax, water, and wastewater rate increases would have an average monthly impact of $20.42 for property owners. With this budget, Lakeshore would continue to have one of Essex County’s lowest tax rates.

“Lakeshore is facing significant financial pressures on several fronts. Our water and wastewater systems, for instance, have been underfunded over the past two decades and require investments to protect the environment, keep our drinking water safe, and provide sewer systems to meet demand,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “With those pressures in mind, along with the understanding that many of our residents are struggling to make ends meet, Council is dedicated to deliberating on these decisions in an open and transparent process.”

Draft Budget Highlights

Total expenditures: $66.1 million, up from $60.7 million in 2024

Reserve contributions: $32.7 million

Reserve withdrawals: $43 million

Recoveries (revenue not related to property taxes): $21.6 million, up from $19.8 million in 2024

Tax revenue: $44.4 million, a $3.6 million increase from 2024

2025 Major Capital Projects