Lakeshore Spreads Holiday Cheer With Donation Drives And Community Initiatives

Sunday December 22nd, 2024, 11:11am

Christmas
0
0

Staff from the Municipality of Lakeshore have been busy with several initiatives to raise funds and goods for community members in need.

Lakeshore’s Social Committee hosted their annual Holiday Help Out, which saw staff donate money towards the purchase of toys for two local families in need. The initiative included donations from CUPE Local #702.4, IBEW Local #636, and local firefighters. The effort saw nearly $2,000 in donations, with gifts and gift cards donated to families in need through a local school.

Sparky’s Toy Drive, an annual community event, garnered over $9,000 worth of donations. The toys were donated to families in need through the Community Support Centre.

Firefighters also helped pack groceries as part of a holiday fundraiser at the local Sobey’s, hit the streets for the Belle River-Rochester Goodfellows newspaper drive, and delivered canned goods as part of Belle River Public School’s annual can drive.

“It is incredible to see the spirit of giving alive and well with members of Team Lakeshore,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “Our staff work day in and day out to serve the public, and this is another example of going above and beyond for our municipality. On behalf of Council and our residents, I’d like to thank all of them for their commitment to our communities!”

