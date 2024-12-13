Lakeshore Announces New Comber Gathering Centre

Lakeshore Council and staff joined members of the community of Comber for a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and the unveiling of the future home of the Comber Gathering Centre Thursday evening.

The Comber Gathering Centre, located at 6311 Main Street, will serve as a gathering place for residents and central location to host events. The space, located on a plot of land that was purchased earlier this year, will feature new landscaping, a gazebo, seating, as well as a digital welcome sign to help share information and events with Comber residents.

“Places like Comber are critical to Lakeshore’s identity and history as a community of communities. This project is a celebration of the unique identity of Comber, and a reflection of our goal of investing in projects that foster community and connect residents,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “Council and I were thrilled to join residents of Comber to announce the purchase of this property and our plans to develop it as a dedicated space for community members.”

The gathering centre is the latest of the Phase 1 projects to move forward in Comber under the Community Support Agreement with Hydro One, which was approved by Council in 2023. The agreement included $5.8 million of phased funding to directly support culture and recreation projects. Construction is expected to begin by Summer of 2025.

“We’re proud to support the growth of the Municipality of Lakeshore by investing in vibrant community spaces like the Comber Gathering Centre. This exciting milestone marks the beginning of a hub that will foster connection, celebration, and collaboration for years to come,” said Alex Moskalyk, Hydro One’s Director, Community and Municipal Relations. “As communities across southwest Ontario continue to grow, Hydro One remains committed to supporting that growth by building the infrastructure to deliver clean, reliable energy and investing in spaces that bring people together, strengthening the bonds that make our communities thrive. While we regret that we could not join you in person for this important occasion, we extend our congratulations on this achievement.”

Earlier this year Council approved the Comber Gathering Centre as one of the Phase 1 Hydro One CSA projects with a budget of $475,000 including the acquisition of the property. Based on the final concept plans, it is expected that the total cost of the project will be less than the budgeted amount. Any unspent funds will be diverted to other projects in the Comber area as part of Phase 2.

In 2025, Lakeshore will reach out again to residents in the area to receive feedback and ideas for Phase 2 projects once additional CSA funds when the key milestones of the Hydro One Projects are reached.