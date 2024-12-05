Kingsville Approves 2025 Budget

Kingsville Town Council approved the 2025 Budget Wednesday evening. The municipal tax increase is 3.61%. This represents an annual increase of $74.54 on the average home according to the town.

The budget includes:

$4.5 million for road reconstruction and resurfacing

$1 million for bridge replacements and rehabilitations

$280,000 for sidewalk replacements

$450,000 for road and bridge lifecycle reserves

$660,000 for repairs and renovations to existing facilities to ensure they are available for community use for many years to come

“I commend our finance and management teams for the significant effort in putting together this budget, and Council for their dedicated review and amendments,” said Kingsville’s Chief Administrative Officer, John Norton. “The budget reflects our commitment to balancing fiscal responsibility with the current and future needs and aspirations of our community, ensuring that we continue to thrive and meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world.”