Hockey For Hospice Tournament Kicks Off

The 28th annual Hockey For Hospice tournament is underway, following the same format as previous years, over 115 teams from the region are scheduled to participate.

Originally conceived as a skate-a-thon by tournament founder, Tim Beaulieu, Hockey For Hospice has grown each year from its humble beginnings. This year’s edition will include a schedule of more than 200 games played at four different arenas over three days. Divisions include U7, U8, U8 MD, U9, and wU9 Jamboree, as well as U11, U13, and U15 boys divisions, and U11, U13, and U15 girls divisions.

“This event is one that players, parents, coaches, and community members all look forward to each year, and we are thrilled to be back once again,” said Katharen Bortolin, Executive Director of The Hospice. “Stepping into the arenas, you can feel the excitement, and year after, these young players continue to astonish us with their skills, hard work and generosity. Not only do they have fun, raise pledges, and learn about The Hospice, they’re teaching their families, friends and neighbours about Hospice and our vision of delivering memorable care. They are ambassadors and champions, and we can’t wait to see them at the rink once again this year.”

The Hockey for Hospice Tournament will be played at the Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg, Essex Centre Sports Complex in Essex, Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in LaSalle, and Tecumseh Arena in Tecumseh. The schedule can be found at www.HockeyForHospice.com.

Over the past 27 years, Hockey For Hospice has raised more than $5.2 million.