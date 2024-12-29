High-Rise Fire On Ouellette
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday December 29th, 2024, 1:47pm
Careless smoking caused $75,000 in damages to an apartment unit Sunday.
Fire crews were called to the 11th floor of 810 Ouellette Avenue around 10:30am.
Fire crews were able to contain the damage to the one unit, and there were no injuries.
