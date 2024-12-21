SunnyNow
Here Are The Top Names For Girls And Boys For Windsor In 2023

Saturday December 21st, 2024, 9:08am

City News
0
0

The top baby names in Ontario for 2023 were Olivia and Noah. Olivia has clinched the number one spot as the top baby girl name in Ontario for 15 consecutive years. Charlotte also continued as a favourable choice and came in as the second-most popular name for girls.

Here is a look at the top names in Windsor for 2023:

Girls:

  • Amelia
  • Lily
  • Olivia / Fatima / Isabella
  • Sophia / Maria / Ella / Luna / Harper
  • Sophia / Aria / Emilia / Chloe

Boys:

  • Adam
  • Benjamin
  • Logan / Theodore
  • Oliver
  • Henry / Rayan / William / Liam / Jackson
  • Elijah / David / Jack / Ethan / Jacob / Muhammad / Ali

The top 10 names for girls and boys in 2023 for Ontario:

GirlsBoys
  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Amelia
  4. Emma
  5. Sophia
  6. Mia
  7. Sofia
  8. Ava
  9. Mila
  10. Isla
  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Theodore
  4. Oliver
  5. Jack
  6. Lucas
  7. Benjamin
  8. William
  9. Leo
  10. Henry

The top 10 names for girls and boys for Southwestern Ontario in 2023:

GirlsBoys
  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Charlotte
  4. Sophia
  5. Emma
  6. Isla
  7. Nora
  8. Evelyn
  9. Lily
  10. Harper
  1. Oliver
  2. Noah
  3. Theodore
  4. Jack
  5. Liam
  6. Benjamin
  7. Henry
  8. William
  9. Lucas
  10. Levi

