Here Are The Top Names For Girls And Boys For Windsor In 2023

The top baby names in Ontario for 2023 were Olivia and Noah. Olivia has clinched the number one spot as the top baby girl name in Ontario for 15 consecutive years. Charlotte also continued as a favourable choice and came in as the second-most popular name for girls.

Here is a look at the top names in Windsor for 2023:

Girls:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Amelia

Lily

Olivia / Fatima / Isabella

Sophia / Maria / Ella / Luna / Harper

Sophia / Aria / Emilia / Chloe

Boys:

Adam

Benjamin

Logan / Theodore

Oliver

Henry / Rayan / William / Liam / Jackson

Elijah / David / Jack / Ethan / Jacob / Muhammad / Ali

The top 10 names for girls and boys in 2023 for Ontario:

Girls Boys Olivia Charlotte Amelia Emma Sophia Mia Sofia Ava Mila Isla Noah Liam Theodore Oliver Jack Lucas Benjamin William Leo Henry

The top 10 names for girls and boys for Southwestern Ontario in 2023: