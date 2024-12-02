Gordie Howe International Bridge Project Holding Information Meeting

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) and Bridging North America are holding a Public Information Meeting on Wednesday, December 4tg, 2024.

The meetings will provide an opportunity to meet project representatives, hear the latest design and construction updates, along with highlights from the project Community Benefits Plan.

It takes place at the Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre from 3:00pm to 6:30pm.

Meetings are open-house format with presentations scheduled at 3:30pm and 5:15pm. The presentations will be approximately 25 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session. The presentation and meeting materials will be posted to the project website following the event.