CloudyNow
1 °C
33 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
2 °C
36 °F		Chance Of Flurries Or Rain ShowersWed
2 °C
36 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-1 °C
30 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Gordie Howe International Bridge Project Holding Information Meeting

Monday December 2nd, 2024, 5:11pm

Bridge / Parkway
0
0

Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) and Bridging North America are holding a Public Information Meeting on Wednesday, December 4tg, 2024.

The meetings will provide an opportunity to meet project representatives, hear the latest design and construction updates, along with highlights from the project Community Benefits Plan.

It takes place at the Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre from 3:00pm to 6:30pm.

Meetings are open-house format with presentations scheduled at 3:30pm and 5:15pm. The presentations will be approximately 25 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session. The presentation and meeting materials will be posted to the project website following the event.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message