Fundraiser Launched For Family Who Had A Car Crash Into Their Home

Friday December 13th, 2024, 1:00pm

Charity
A GoFundMe has been launched to help the family of a tragic accident on Sunday.

Police say that shortly before 3:00pm Sunday, a minivan had struck the front of a residence in the 2800 block of Riviera Drive and exited through the rear of the house.

There were three occupants in the residence at the time of the collision. One of the occupants, a 73-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and died as a result of her injuries. A second occupant sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the online fundraiser, the house has been deemed structurally unsound, and it will take at least 8-9 months before the family can return; they need to find alternate accommodations on top of the unexpected funeral costs.

More information and how to donate can be found here.

