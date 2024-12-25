Free Skating For The Holidays

NEWS >
Wednesday December 25th, 2024, 1:00pm

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor is offering free skating during the holidays.

The Lanspeary Lions outdoor ice rink will be open (weather permitting) and free on the following dates and times:

  • Thursday, December 26th:   4:00 pm to 5:00 pm
  • Friday, December 27th:  10:00 am to 11:00am AND 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
  • Sunday, December 29th:  1:00 pm to 2:00 pm
  • Monday, December 30th : 10:00 am to 11:00 am AND 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm
  • Tuesday, December 31st:  10:00 am to 11:00 am
  • Thursday, January 2nd : 10:00 am to 11:00 am AND 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
  • Friday, January 3rd: 10:00 am to 11:00 am AND 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Free Indoor Skating Options:

  • Adie Knox Arena on Thursday, January 2nd –from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
  • Forest Glade Arena on Friday, January 3rd from 1:15 pm to 3:15 pm
  • WFCU Centre on Monday, December 30th from 1:20 pm to 3:20 pm

 

windsoriteDOTca
