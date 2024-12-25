Free Skating For The Holidays
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Wednesday December 25th, 2024, 1:00pm
The City of Windsor is offering free skating during the holidays.
The Lanspeary Lions outdoor ice rink will be open (weather permitting) and free on the following dates and times:
- Thursday, December 26th: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- Friday, December 27th: 10:00 am to 11:00am AND 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- Sunday, December 29th: 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm
- Monday, December 30th : 10:00 am to 11:00 am AND 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- Tuesday, December 31st: 10:00 am to 11:00 am
- Thursday, January 2nd : 10:00 am to 11:00 am AND 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- Friday, January 3rd: 10:00 am to 11:00 am AND 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Free Indoor Skating Options:
- Adie Knox Arena on Thursday, January 2nd –from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
- Forest Glade Arena on Friday, January 3rd from 1:15 pm to 3:15 pm
- WFCU Centre on Monday, December 30th from 1:20 pm to 3:20 pm
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook