Families Gather For Annual Optimist Community Centre Tree Lighting
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday December 5th, 2024, 2:24pm
The second Annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Optimist Community Center and the Chisholm Library took place Wednesday evening.
The event featured plenty of kids’ activities, coffee, hot chocolate, and Timbits.
