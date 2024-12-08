CloudyNow
Essex Now Hiring For 2025 Summer Positions

Sunday December 8th, 2024, 11:38am

Essex
0
0

The Town of Essex is hiring youth for the summer.

Every year, the Town employs local youth in a wide range of positions. Whether they’re assisting the Town’s Finance team, maintaining parks and greenspaces, or helping increase local tourism, there’s a position for all interests and educational backgrounds.

“Working for the Town is a great opportunity to build skills, supplement formal education, and gain experience in a number of potential career paths,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor of the Town of Essex.

Local youth can find job descriptions and apply through the online application form available at www.essex.ca/jobs.

Applications must be submitted by 4:30pm on January 19th, 2025.

