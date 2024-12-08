Essex Now Hiring For 2025 Summer Positions

The Town of Essex is hiring youth for the summer.

Every year, the Town employs local youth in a wide range of positions. Whether they’re assisting the Town’s Finance team, maintaining parks and greenspaces, or helping increase local tourism, there’s a position for all interests and educational backgrounds.

“Working for the Town is a great opportunity to build skills, supplement formal education, and gain experience in a number of potential career paths,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor of the Town of Essex.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Local youth can find job descriptions and apply through the online application form available at www.essex.ca/jobs.

Applications must be submitted by 4:30pm on January 19th, 2025.