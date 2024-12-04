Dwight Duncan Named Next UWindsor Chancellor

Dwight Duncan has been named the University’s ninth Chancellor. A lifelong resident of the Windsor-Essex region, Duncan is an alumnus of the University, holding two earned degrees and one honorary doctorate. He will be officially installed during the Spring 2025 Convocation.

“I am delighted to welcome Dwight back to the University of Windsor community in this new capacity,” said President and Vice-Chancellor Rob Gordon. “As a highly experienced leader and communicator with a record of accomplishments across the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors, Dwight will bring a wealth of knowledge to the campus community.”

Duncan is best known for his service as a Windsor area Member of Provincial Parliament. Throughout his 18 years in the Ontario Legislature, he served in a variety of capacities including Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance, Minister of Energy, Chair of Management Board, Chair of Cabinet, Government House Leader and House Leader of the Official Opposition.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Currently he serves as Senior Advisor for Canadian Investor Relations with the New York based law firm Bernstein, Litowitz, Berger, and Grossmann. Since retiring from public office in 2013 he has served a variety of organizations in senior capacities. These include McMillan LLP, Travelers Insurance of Canada, OTT Finance, Elevate Finance, the MS Society of Canada, the C.D. Howe Institute, the Global Risk Institute, the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority, and the Odette School of Business as an Executive-in-Residence.

As Chancellor, Duncan will serve as the titular head of the University and confer all degrees and diplomas on behalf of the Senate. The Chancellor also represents the University in an official capacity at external functions. Duncan will serve as a trusted advisor to the entire University of Windsor community.

Duncan’s appointment follows the announcement this past fall that Dr. Mary Jo Haddad would be stepping down as Chancellor once her term ends May 31, 2025.