Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Tolls Increasing

Friday December 20th, 2024, 10:18am

It is going to cost more to use the Tunnel to Detroit in the New Year.

Effective January 1st, 2025, the increase will be $0.50 for credit and debit card users to $7.25. The cost of Nexpress users will move from $5.40 to $5.90.

“The increase is necessary to allow us to plan for our future capital projects,” said Tal Czudner, CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, which operates the Canadian side of the Tunnel. “The Tunnel will continue to be the best value option to get from Windsor to Detroit.”

