Light SnowNow
-4 °C
25 °F
Chance Of FlurriesFri
0 °C
32 °F		CloudySat
3 °C
37 °F		SunnySun
8 °C
46 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Catch The Downtown Windsor Santa Claus Parade On Saturday

Friday December 6th, 2024, 10:07am

Christmas
0
0

The Downtown Windsor Santa Claus Parade occurs this Saturday, December 7th, at 6:00pm.

This year’s Parade features The Grand Marshall MD Motivator, eight bands, The Canadian Cow Girls, and St. Clair Saints National Football Championship Team, as well as entertainment, new characters and costumes and much more.

The Parade will travel through the heart of downtown Windsor on Ouellette Avenue from Elliott to Riverside Drive, then go west on Riverside Drive to Caron Avenue.

Street closures will begin at 3:00pm on Ouellette Avenue from Elliott to Giles, and the rest of the route will close at 5:30pm.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message