Catch The Downtown Windsor Santa Claus Parade On Saturday

The Downtown Windsor Santa Claus Parade occurs this Saturday, December 7th, at 6:00pm.

This year’s Parade features The Grand Marshall MD Motivator, eight bands, The Canadian Cow Girls, and St. Clair Saints National Football Championship Team, as well as entertainment, new characters and costumes and much more.

The Parade will travel through the heart of downtown Windsor on Ouellette Avenue from Elliott to Riverside Drive, then go west on Riverside Drive to Caron Avenue.

Street closures will begin at 3:00pm on Ouellette Avenue from Elliott to Giles, and the rest of the route will close at 5:30pm.