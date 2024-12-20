CloudyNow
ATV Collision In Lakeshore Sends One To Hospital

Thursday December 19th, 2024, 8:30pm

Lakeshore
0
0

One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle collision involving an ATV in Lakeshore on Thursday.

OPP said that the single ATV collision happened on Lakeshore Road 302 just after 4:00pm.

The lone ATV rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

 

