ATV Collision In Lakeshore Sends One To Hospital
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday December 19th, 2024, 8:30pm
One person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle collision involving an ATV in Lakeshore on Thursday.
OPP said that the single ATV collision happened on Lakeshore Road 302 just after 4:00pm.
The lone ATV rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook