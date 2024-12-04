All Women Cohort Celebrate Introduction Into Skilled Trades

After much hard work and determination, some unique graduates are setting an example for more inclusivity in the workplace.

Celebrating the completion of their Introduction to Millwrighting program on November 15, 10 exceptional women have become well acquainted with the industry. A groundbreaking partnership between the Millwright Regional Council and Windsor-based non-profit Build A Dream has enabled this all-women cohort to gain invaluable experience to pursue the skilled trades further. While not a traditional career for women, the Introduction to Millwrighting Program was created to address gender disparity in the millwrighting trade.

This includes challenges face by women such as the need for clean and comfortable facilities and flexible childcare solutions that have previously been overlooked.

“The idea took shape when we identified a strong opportunity to drive change, supported by government funding and key partnerships,” said Millwright Regional Council’s Andy Forsyth. “While the program itself did not take long to create, perfecting the process and ensuring robust support systems for participants has been an ongoing effort. This includes continuously refining recruitment, addressing workplace inclusivity and streamlining collaboration with employer partners.”

Build A Dream soon got to work recruiting women and gender diverse individuals from Windsor and the Niagara Region. This included reaching out through social media, recommendations from the Millwright Regional Council, their locals and targeting those who previously expressed interest but didn’t meet the initial entrance criteria. From there, focus was placed on candidates with a strong desire to enter the industry but needed support to thrive.

Exceeding everyone’s expectations, it soon became clear there was much enthusiasm and interest in the field.

“The cohort included individuals from diverse backgrounds, ranging from recent high school graduates to those seeking second careers,” said Build a Dream’s Career Support Specialist McKenna Goodwin, an RSE General Carpenter herself. “Some recruits had family members in the Millwright trade, which sparked their interest, while others were drawn to the skilled trades during high school but were discouraged from pursuing them. Many participants sought a career that would offer job satisfaction, hands-on work and a clear path to financial stability. Their commitment reinforced the value in creating tailored programs to support them in entering the trade.”

With an eye towards increasing representation for women, setting them up for long term success and prioritizing retention, dedication from recruits was crucial to success. Constructing a supportive learning environment and addressing unique challenges faced by women in the trades, the Millwright Regional Council and Build A Dream were able to achieve their goals.

This included gaining insight on improving workplace inclusivity and streamlining training processes.

“For partners, the experience highlighted the benefits of diversifying the workforce and fostering an inclusive environment,” said Forsyth. “These takeaways have influenced broader strategies for talent acquisition and retention across the industry,”

Playing an essential role, partners offered hands-on training and mentorship in a supportive work environment. This allowed those accepted into the program to receive practical experience and exposure to the trade, something complimented by the tailored structure of the program.

It’s enabled participants to succeed, armed with the skills and confidence to prepare for their futures.

“While we anticipated strong dedication from participants, their level of passion was truly remarkable,” said the Millwright Regional Council’s Director of Outreach and Strategic Initiatives Heather Ferguson. “Graduates are now equipped to advance their careers within the Millwright trade, with the program providing them a strong foundation in technical skills, workplace readiness and support systems.”

Given the success of the program so far, plans are underway to expand to other regions in the province, each iteration having brought its own set of challenges and lessons that highlight the unique needs of each community. Continuing to show good progress, future expansions will focus on enhancing recruitment strategies, strengthening partnerships, and incorporating insights from earlier cohorts.

It’s allowed Build A Dream to continue growing even more impactful programs with partners like the Millwright Regional Council.

“We would like to express immense gratitude to employer partners, the Millwright Regional Council, and all those involved in the program,” said Build a Dream’s Manager of Public Affairs Stacey Noronha. “Their commitment has been instrumental in driving its success and in laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and diverse skilled trades workforce. Together, we are breaking barriers and shaping the future of the industry.”

For more information on Build A Dream’s various programs and events, those interested can visit their website.