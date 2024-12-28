28th Annual Hockey For Hospice Tournament Raises $534,984

The 28th Annual Hockey For Hospice Tournament held this weekend achieved a historic milestone by raising an impressive $534,984, thanks to the dedication and fundraising efforts of nearly 2,000 young hockey players.

Originally conceived as a skate-a-thon by tournament founder Tim Beaulieu, Hockey For Hospice has grown each year from its humble beginnings. This year’s edition included a schedule of more than 200 games played at four different arenas over three days. Divisions included U7, U8, U8 MD, U9, and wU9 Jamboree, as well as U11, U13, and U15 boys divisions, and U11, U13, and U15 girls divisions.

“These young players amaze us each and every year, and their talents on the ice are surpassed only by their work ethic and generosity off the ice,” said Katharen Bortolin, Executive Director of The Hospice. “The tournament’s success is a testament to the unwavering support from players, coaches, managers, referees, family members, and our community as a whole. I also want to recognized the incredible efforts of the organizing committee, who works tirelessly to put this event on each year. On behalf of everyone at Hospice, thank you to everyone who gives so much to support memorable care for our patients and their loved ones.”

The grand total raised over the past 28 years now stands at $5,832,439.