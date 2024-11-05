Windsor’s One Of Ontario’s Rattiest Cities
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 4th, 2024, 7:58pm
Windsor is one of Ontario’s rattiest cities according to a new study by Orkin Canada.
City rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rat and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 1st, 2023 through July 31st, 2024.
Windsor placed 20th in Ontario.
Rodent Prevention Tips
- Trim the Trees: Landscaping can be a big-rodent attractant. Keep shrubbery cut back at least one meter from the exterior walls of your home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents and to avoid giving them a “jumping off” point.
- Cut Off the Water: Eliminate any moisture sources, necessary for pests’ survival, such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.
- Inspect both inside and outside your property for rodent droppings, burrows and rub marks along baseboards and walls. The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.
- Close the Gap: Look for possible entry points outside the home, seal all cracks larger than 1/4 of an inch and install weather strips at the bottom of exterior doors.
- Keep your property clean, inside and out. Clean up crumbs and spills as soon as they happen to avoid leaving food residue or sugary substances that can attract rodents. Store all food (including pet food) in tightly-sealed containers like plastic bins, and never leave food or dishes sitting out overnight.
