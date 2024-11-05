Windsor’s One Of Ontario’s Rattiest Cities

Windsor is one of Ontario’s rattiest cities according to a new study by Orkin Canada.

City rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rat and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 1st, 2023 through July 31st, 2024.

Windsor placed 20th in Ontario.

Rodent Prevention Tips