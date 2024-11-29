Windsor Transit Boss Hired As Next Lakeshore Chief Administrative Officer

Lakeshore has a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Tyson Cragg will take on the role as of January 14th, 2025. Since 2020, Tyson has served as Executive Director of Transit Windsor for the City of Windsor.

In his former role, Cragg was responsible for the regional public transportation system in Windsor and Essex County, leading Transit Windsor to an increase in ridership, significant improvements in service delivery, and steering major capital investments. Before his leadership role with the City of Windsor, he served as the Manager of Operations at the City of London (London Transit Commission), and he held various leadership positions in the private sector. He has also served on the Board of Directors of both the Canadian Urban Transit Association and the Ontario Public Transit Association.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

In addition to his professional experience, he also holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts (HBA) degree in Political Science from the University of Windsor and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from the University of Western Ontario.

“We are confident that Tyson will play a pivotal role in moving Lakeshore forward. We have seen a significant amount of change during this term of Council as well as the adoption of two master plans that are critical to the future of Lakeshore. Tyson’s vision and leadership align perfectly with our strategic goals and the work that lies ahead. We look forward to the impact he will have on our team and our communities,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “I would also like to extend a sincere thank you, from Council and our residents, for the work of our Interim CAO, Justin Rousseau. Justin provided steady leadership to our team throughout this period, and we look forward to his continued contributions to our organization as Chief Financial Officer.”