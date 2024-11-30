Windsor-Essex Pride Fest Reveals Renovations To Their Community Space

Windsor Essex Pride Fest showed off the recent renovations to its Ottawa Street space on Friday, thanks to a $28,300 Capital Grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

“This investment by the Ontario Trillium Foundation helps the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest with additional space for more individuals to utilize their services they provide for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Windsor-Essex” said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor—Tecumseh. “They work tirelessly to keep our region a place where all members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community can thrive, and investment by our government through OTF will ensure that they can expand their programming and continue to offer services in a safe, inclusive environment for everyone to enjoy”.

The grant, first awarded in September 2023, has helped Windsor Essex Pride Fest complete renovations and reconfiguring of their community space for the local 2-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual (2SLGBTQIA+) community over the past year.

“The impact of this funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be underestimated,” said Wendi Nicholson, President of the Windsor Essex Pride Fest. “These renovations have allowed us to make our space more efficient, usable and accessible to accommodate more individuals using our community space.” Our mission is to strengthen the sense of community and contributes to the vibrancy, health and overall well-being of all 2SLGBTQIA+ persons in Windsor-Essex” and this truly has made a tremendous difference for us to achieve that mission”.

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest delivers social programs to 2SLGBTQIA+individuals of all ages each year. Much of the free programming, including QConnect Youth Drop In for ages 12-18, Young Adult Mixer for adults ages 19-29, QConnect Plus Social nights for seniors, Two-Spirit Group and more, all takes place at the Windsor-Essex Pride Fest community space.

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest is an incorporated non-profit run by a volunteer Board of Directors that deliver safe, inclusive programs, services, events and initiatives accessible to all members of the Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Intersex and Asexual (2SLGBTQIA+), their family, caregivers, allies and friend and seeks to strengthen and contribute to the health, resilience and overall well-being of 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals in Windsor-Essex.