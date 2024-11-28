Windsor-Essex County Humane Society Seeks Support To Provide Animals The Care They Deserve This Holiday Season

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is hoping community support continues into it’s annual Holiday appeal.

For Giving Tuesday (December 3rd), WECHS aims to outfit each of it’s 45 shelter runs with a brand-new Kuranda dog bed. Over the years, the shelter has welcomed thousands of dogs, and the wear and tear on their existing beds is evident. From anxious chewers to bigger pups tearing holes in the fabric, these beds have endured a lot. Sturdy new beds will provide a more comfortable environment for the dogs while they await their forever families.

With the generosity of so many people, including a dedicated volunteer, who jump started the Giving Tuesday campaign through his own fundraiser, WECHS is now just a few hundred dollars away from reaching it’s $11,250 goal. Any funds raised beyond this goal will go directly to supporting kennel improvements and the dog care program.

“Our mission to protect and care for animals in need is only possible because of the compassion and generosity of our community,” said Lynnette Bain, the new Executive Director of WECHS. “We’re incredibly grateful for your understanding and continued support during this holiday season. Together, we can ensure that no animal is left without care.”

To ensure donations reach WECHS without delay during the Canada Post strike, the organization is encouraging the community to consider these options: