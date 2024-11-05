Mostly CloudyNow
18 °C
64 °F
Mainly CloudyTue
23 °C
73 °F		Mainly CloudyWed
17 °C
63 °F		SunnyThu
11 °C
52 °F

Windsor-Essex

Fall Events Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Tuesday November 5th, 2024

Tuesday November 5th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday November 5th, 2024.

Mainly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message