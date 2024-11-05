WEATHER: Tuesday November 5th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday November 5th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday November 5th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.
