CloudyNow
5 °C
41 °F
Chance Of Showers Or DrizzleTue
4 °C
39 °F		CloudyWed
2 °C
36 °F		Chance Of Snow Or RainThu
3 °C
37 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Tuesday November 26th, 2024

Tuesday November 26th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Tuesday November 26th, 2024.

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message