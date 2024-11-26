WEATHER: Tuesday November 26th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday November 26th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday November 26th, 2024.
Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
