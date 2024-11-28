CloudyNow
2 °C
36 °F
Periods Of Light Snow Mixed With RainThu
4 °C
39 °F		FlurriesFri
0 °C
32 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
-2 °C
28 °F

WEATHER: Thursday November 28th, 2024

Thursday November 28th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Thursday November 28th, 2024.

Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

