WEATHER: Thursday November 28th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday November 28th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday November 28th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.
