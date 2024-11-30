WEATHER: Saturday November 30th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday November 30th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday November 30th, 2024.
Cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook