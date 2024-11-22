Mostly CloudyNow
WEATHER: Friday November 22nd, 2024

Friday November 22nd, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Friday November 22nd, 2024.

 

Becoming cloudy in the morning with 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

