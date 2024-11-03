Mostly CloudyNow
Watch For McDougall Street Lane Restrictions

Sunday November 3rd, 2024, 9:00am

Northbound McDougall Street will have lane restrictions between Giles Avenue and Ellis Street for manhole repairs on Monday.

The work will take place from 8:00am to 3:00pm.

