UE Enclosures Inc. To Expand In Leamington

UE Enclosures Inc. in Lemaington is creating 24 new jobs thanks to the help of the Ontario Government and $500,000 in funding through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund (SWODF).

With this multi-million-dollar investment, UE Enclosures will expand its facility and enhance equipment, aiming to increase production efficiency, reduce lead times, and meet the rising demand for enclosures in North America.

“Our government is building a strong Ontario and creating the conditions for a strong economy by supporting key investments in our community,” said Trevor Jones, Member of Provincial

"Our government is building a strong Ontario and creating the conditions for a strong economy by supporting key investments in our community," said Trevor Jones, Member of Provincial Parliament for Chatham-Kent-Leamington. "UE Enclosures' investment will boost the local manufacturing sector and create more good-paying jobs for workers and families in Leamington."