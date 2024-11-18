Tim Hortons Selects Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association As The Recipient Of The Holiday Smile Cookie

The Tim Hortons Smile Cookies is back, and this time with a holiday theme.

The first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign runs November 18th to 25th, with 100% of the proceeds from the Holiday Smile Cookie going to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association from all 52 Tim Horton’s across Windsor-Essex County.

“On behalf of the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association, we are thrilled to be a recipient of the Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign. This incredible initiative not only spreads smiles and kindness throughout Windsor, but also brings a full circle of support to those who rely on food assistance. By supporting this campaign, you are making a difference in the lives of individuals and families, providing nourishment one bite at a time,” said June Muir, President of the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association.

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a delicious white chocolate sugar cookie infused with red and green sprinkles and hand-decorated with a white icing smile face