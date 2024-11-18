SunnyNow
12 °C
54 °F
Mainly SunnyMon
14 °C
57 °F		A Few ShowersTue
14 °C
57 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
13 °C
55 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Tim Hortons Selects Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association As The Recipient Of The Holiday Smile Cookie

Monday November 18th, 2024, 9:00am

Christmas
0
0

The Tim Hortons Smile Cookies is back, and this time with a holiday theme.

The first-ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign runs November 18th to 25th, with 100% of the proceeds from the Holiday Smile Cookie going to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association from all 52 Tim Horton’s across Windsor-Essex County.

“On behalf of the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association, we are thrilled to be a recipient of the Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign. This incredible initiative not only spreads smiles and kindness throughout Windsor, but also brings a full circle of support to those who rely on food assistance. By supporting this campaign, you are making a difference in the lives of individuals and families, providing nourishment one bite at a time,” said June Muir, President of the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association.

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a delicious white chocolate sugar cookie infused with red and green sprinkles and hand-decorated with a white icing smile face

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message