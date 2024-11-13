Theatre Company Tells A Christmas Story With Latest Musical

Shining brighter than a leg lamp, a local production is spreading holiday cheer .

Opening at the Chrysler Theatre (located at 201 Riverside Drive West) on Friday November 15th, Windsor Light Music Theatre (WLMT) will perform A Christmas Story: The Musical. Taking place as a seven show limited run, it’s set to revisit the classic film while adding new elements as well.

Beloved by many, the idea made a lot of sense to everyone involved.

[WLMT] produces two major musicals each year, with a careful selection process to ensure each show resonates with our community,” said director Matthew Dumouchel. “For Fall 2024, we chose A Christmas Story: The Musical because of its cherished place in so many hearts. The film’s iconic scenes and nostalgic humour are embedded in holiday memories for many.”

Based on the 1983 movie, the musical tells the story of Ralphie Parker’s mission to get the present of his dreams: A Red Rider BB gun. Facing many trials and tribulations along the way, these moments are brought to life by musical numbers for all ages. Including iconic set pieces such as the flagpole dare, bunny pyjamas and infamous leg lamp, this mix of nostalgia and humour provides a lighthearted take on the holiday experience.

It also allows audiences to go back in time for about two-and-a-half hours.

“Beyond the laughs and memorable moments, A Christmas Story takes us back to a simpler time, when family was at the heart of every holiday tradition,” said Dumouchel. “It reminds us of an era when gathering with loved ones was the most important part of the season, a sentiment that continues to resonate today. We’re excited to share this story with our audience, bringing them joy and the warmth of holiday traditions that celebrate the bonds of family.”

Looking for a diverse set of performers, auditions for the musical began in May. Seeing over 120 people to fill his onstage cast and pit chorus, Dumouchel needed to represent a mix of multigenerational characters.

Because of this, each area was focused on in different ways.

“Auditions were tailored to the needs of each group,” said the director. “For adults, we emphasized range, presence and vocal versatility, while for children, we looked for performers who could embody the playful energy and innocence essential to A Christmas Story. We sought young actors who could handle the demands of the show while bringing a natural sense of wonder to their roles.”

Prioritizing talent, dedication and a sense of joy onstage, 39 performers were chosen after four intense rounds of auditions. Including 15 children and 19 vocalists for the pit chorus, the ensemble cast also contains a mix of experience and enthusiasm.

With those roles filled, it just left one more unique casting call.

“For the two Bumpus Hounds, we held a special dog audition day in July,” said Dumouchel. “We needed hard-working, attentive dogs that could take direction well and respond to complex cues without verbal commands. Our final picks Morty and Marcus impressed us with their focus and enthusiasm, proving they were ready to make their stage debuts.”

Long before rehearsals, a variety of planning was undertaken. Putting countless hours into the process, coordinating schedules, arranging staging and choreography were all essential in ensuring each part fit together seamlessly. Having this backbone in place, rehearsals then began in June as everyone continued meeting twice a week afterwards.

Performers started by learning their musical numbers until choreography and stage blocking were folded into the mix. After those elements came together, full run-throughs began as everyone worked to ensure the production ran smoothly.

Expanding so much on the film, it’s an approach that was necessary for success.

“Every classic element from A Christmas Story is brought to life in this production, each more glittery and vibrant than the last,” said Dumouchel. “Reimagining these timeless scenes for the stage has been a delight, and audiences will recognize every cherished detail — from the unforgettable bunny suit to the array of leg lamps featured in a dazzling musical number, complete with a boisterous kickline! Fans of the movie won’t be disappointed, and newcomers will be captivated.”

Of course, another major aspect is Ralphie himself. For their shows, WLMT found two young actors who had their own takes on the character. Anchoring the story for audiences, Christopher Dawson and James Fleming will alternate performances throughout the run.

Supporting and working off one another in rehearsals, it’s a tag team ready to entertain everyone.

“[Dawson] and [Fleming] each bring tremendous energy and unique perspectives to the role, making their interpretations of Ralphie both distinct and compelling,” said Dumouchel. “[Dawson] brings a wonderful blend of curiosity and innocence, while [Fleming] leans into Ralphie’s adventurous and slightly mischievous nature. Both boys handle the demands of performing for an audience of over 1,000 people remarkably well. Stage acting requires an energy level beyond what a movie adaptation demands. Both actors rise to the occasion with fantastic presence and enthusiasm.”

In addition to familiar characters and story beats, new layers have also been added. Amplifying the excitement and comedy, it allows recognizable scenes to be presented in a different way.

Often, it results in other perspectives being explored.

“One of the most exciting scenes to stage was the Act Two mall Santa scene,” said the director. “We turn the holiday cheer on its head and reveal what it’s really like for those overworked mall elves during the peak of the season. It’s a hilarious, high-energy sequence that captures the chaos of Christmas in a way audiences will enjoy.”

Despite this, adapting the story for a different medium did create one challenge however.

“The most challenging aspect of the production has been creating a fully functioning, dimensional house on stage,” said Dumouchel. “Balancing realism with stage logistics to captivate the audience and convey the warmth and beauty of the holiday season took creativity and precision. Seeing it come together has been incredibly rewarding, though.”

Beyond the story itself, WLMT is focusing on inclusion. In partnership with Stage Hands Windsor, the November 15th performance will have ASL interpreters for the deaf and hard of hearing. It’s a commitment the company made to ensure theatre is accessible to a wider audience.

Paying attention to detail, the experience also looks to keep every theatregoer immersed.

“We’re thrilled to offer ASL interpretation in partnership with Stage Hands Windsor,” said Dumouchel. “This talented group of local ASL interpreters specializes in theatrical performances and they’ve joined us for several rehearsals to fully immerse in the production. Their interpretation will be comprehensive and creatively aligned with the show’s energy, ensuring an inclusive and engaging experience for all audience members.”

Not stopping at ASL interpretation, WLMT is making theatre accessible in other ways too. Using their new Community Connects program, the company is offering complimentary tickets to organizations that work with children, family and other groups in need. For A Christmas Story: The Musical, 150 tickets have been handed out to community organizations across the county.

Performances of A Christmas Story: The Musical take place on November 15th, 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th. Sunday shows start at 2:00pm while the rest begin at 7:30.pm A bonus matinee will also be performed at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 23rd, along with the regular 7:30pm presentation. Tickets are available at several price points and can be purchased from the Chrysler Theatre box office via phone at 519-252-6579. Further information and online options are also available here. Donating to St. Vincent De Paul through Cans for a Cause, non-perishable food items will be collected in the lobby as well.

With so much surrounding the play, Dumouchel hopes it’s seen by fans and non-fans alike.

“While many are familiar with the movie, we know there are some who haven’t seen it or may not consider themselves fans,” he said. “The musical goes beyond the film’s story, offering a heartfelt tale of love, family, and the spirit of Christmas. If you enjoy any of those themes, we’re confident you’ll find something to love. One of the standout features of the musical is its beautiful original score, which is sure to stick with you long after the show.”