The Glorious Sons Take To The Colosseum Stage With Special Guests Billy & Peter Raffoul

JUNO Award-winning The Glorious Sons bring rock and roll to Caesars Windsor with special guests Billy & Peter Raffoul on Friday, February 28th.

From the very start, The Glorious Sons have manifested rock and roll’s most positive principles, including creativity and adventure, passion and truth, energy and expression, individuality, and community spirit. Since the band’s debut in 2013, they’ve gone on to release a string of hit songs including “S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun),” “Everything is Alright,” “Heavy,” and “Mama.”

Following a four-year journey fraught with multiple stops and starts, the Kingston, Ontario-based band returned with their fourth studio album Glory in 2023, co-produced by frontman Brett Emmons and Frederik Thaae. The record, featuring the single “Speed of Light,” fully captures the depth of the band’s vast artistic vision.

The multiple JUNO Award-winning, two-time Canadian certified Platinum, and six-time Canadian certified Gold rock group have been on an incredible journey, leading to the meteoric rise of their recognition as one of the commanding forces in rock and roll, both at home and globally. With multiple chart-topping hits, the band has gone from headlining clubs to arenas and festival dates, steadily cementing their position as “Canada’s Best Export” per the Washington Times, while garnering critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15th at 10:00am.