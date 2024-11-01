Tecumseh Gets $240,000 For Beautification Project



The Ontario government has approved $240,000 in funding for the Town of Tecumseh through the Rural Economic Development program, that will support the Tecumseh Road Main Street CIP Streetscaping and Landscaping Beautification.

“I’m proud to see our governments support for the Lesperance North project building out the long-awaited revitalization of Tecumseh’s Mainstreet business district,” said Andrew Dowie, Member of Provincial Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh. “This investment through the Rural Economic Development Fund will modernize and amplify our historical public infrastructure that Tecumseh residents have loved for decades.”

The Streetscaping and Landscaping Beautification – Lesperance North project is part of the town’s Tecumseh Road Main Street Community Improvement Plan (CIP), which aims to create an integrated, connected and accessible public corridor that fosters a healthy community. The funds from the RED program will be used to install street trees, landscaping and decorative lighting along Lesperance Road from McNorton Street to First Street.

“We are grateful to the Ontario government for their continued support through the Rural Economic Development (RED) program, which enables us to enhance the character and livability of our community,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “The Tecumseh Road Main Street CIP Streetscaping and Landscaping Beautification project is an essential step in creating a vibrant, connected, and welcoming space for residents and visitors alike. This investment in Tecumseh’s infrastructure is not just about beautification; it’s about building a stronger, more resilient community for future generations.”

Construction is anticipated to start in the Spring of 2025.