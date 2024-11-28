CloudyNow
2 °C
36 °F
Periods Of Light Snow Mixed With RainThu
4 °C
39 °F		FlurriesFri
0 °C
32 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
-2 °C
28 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Sunset Grill Coming To Huron Church

Thursday November 28th, 2024, 8:45am

Business
0
0

A second Sunset Grill is opening on Huron Church Road.

The popular Canadian breakfast restaurant which bills itself as “Ontario’s number one destination for great breakfast and lunch” features all-day breakfast as well as lunch service.

The chain started in 1985 in Toronto and is California-themed, having been named after the Don Henley hit song “Sunset Grill.”

It will open between the KCF and the Hampton Inn.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message