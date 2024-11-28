Sunset Grill Coming To Huron Church

A second Sunset Grill is opening on Huron Church Road.

The popular Canadian breakfast restaurant which bills itself as “Ontario’s number one destination for great breakfast and lunch” features all-day breakfast as well as lunch service.

The chain started in 1985 in Toronto and is California-themed, having been named after the Don Henley hit song “Sunset Grill.”

It will open between the KCF and the Hampton Inn.