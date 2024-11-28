Sunset Grill Coming To Huron Church
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday November 28th, 2024, 8:45am
A second Sunset Grill is opening on Huron Church Road.
The popular Canadian breakfast restaurant which bills itself as “Ontario’s number one destination for great breakfast and lunch” features all-day breakfast as well as lunch service.
The chain started in 1985 in Toronto and is California-themed, having been named after the Don Henley hit song “Sunset Grill.”
It will open between the KCF and the Hampton Inn.
