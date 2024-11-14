Storm Water Pond In Little River Corridor To Honour Teachers And Mentors
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday November 14th, 2024, 1:20pm
A storm water pond in the Little River Corridor was dedicated on Thursday.
The naming of the “Teachers’ & Mentors’ Pond” celebrates the impactful contributions of teachers and mentors who inspire and support the community.
A commemorative sign has been installed in their honour, and a commemorative tree was also planted by ERCA as part of the dedication event.
