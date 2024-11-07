St. Clair To Host Two National Championships On Saturday

St. Clair College is hosting the ‘Canadian Bowl’ Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) Championships, as well as the CCAA Cross-Country Running National Championships.

The Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Cross-Country Running National Championship is being hosted by St. Clair College at Windsor’s Malden Park Saturday where hundreds of men and women from 38 Colleges across the country will compete for national bragging rights.

The women run a six-kilometre course at noon, followed by the men, who run eight kilometres at 1:00pm.

Later that evening on the gridiron, the St. Clair Saints are playing host to west-coast powerhouse, the Okanagan Sun at the Canadian Bowl, which serves as the CJFL national championship game.

The two teams last squared off at the CJFL national semi-final in 2022, where the Sun edged out the Saints 42-24, later going on to win the Canadian Bowl.

In 1999, the Saints defeated the Sun, which marks the last time the Saints organization, formerly AKO Fratmen, won the Canadian Bowl. A team from Ontario hasn’t won the Canadian Bowl since, as the west-coast teams have stepped up and dominated the CJFL circuit ever since.

Game time is 7:00pm at Acumen Stadium at St. Clair College’s Main Windsor Campus.