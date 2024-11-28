Snow Angels Needed In Windsor

The City of Windsor is looking for Snow Angels. The Snow Angels volunteer snow removal program matches volunteer snow shovellers from the community with seniors and persons with physical disabilities living in Windsor.

Volunteers must be 15 years of age or older, which means the program is a great way for high school students to help others in our community and round out their 40-hour community involvement requirement at the same time. As part of the program, the City provides volunteers with the shovel if needed.

Registered volunteers will also be entered into a draw to win an iPad or one of two $50 Recreation Gift Cards, which can be used towards community centre programs, facility rentals and swimming, as well as at Adventure Bay Family Water Park presented by WFCU Credit Union.

To register as a volunteer, call 311 or use 311 Online and select “Snow Angels Volunteer Registration” to complete an online application. Program details are also available on the Snow Angels web page.