Santa’s Helicopter To Land At Devonshire Mall Parking Lot, Sunday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday November 16th, 2024, 10:00am
Santa will arrive at Devonshire Mall by helicopter on Sunday, November 17th at 11:00am.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet waiting families before parading into the centre.
The the Windsor Optimist Youth Band will provide entertainment and Windsor Fire with Sparky’s Toy Drive will also be on hand.
