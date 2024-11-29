LOCAL >
Santa Arrives At Tecumseh Mall Saturday

Friday November 29th, 2024, 9:00am

Santa arrives at Tecumseh Mall on Saturday.

Santa will be arriving in style and welcomed to Tecumseh Mall with a festive parade, entertainment, and march into the shopping centre and toward’s Santa’s Castle.

Festivities begin at 11:00am. Gather in the front of the shopping centre main entrance near Shoppers Drug Mart and The Shoe Company.

For Santa’s hours and more information visit the Malls website here.

