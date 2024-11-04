Renovations About To Get Underway At Lakeshore Town Hall

Renovations are about to get underway at Lakeshore’s Town Hall facility.

At the meeting on October 22nd, 2024, Council awarded the tender for the renovations to Fina Construction Ltd. Town Hall services are tentatively scheduled to be moved to the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre by the end of November, with construction underway in December.

“We are pleased to move forward with this cost-effective investment in improving Lakeshore Town Hall. This facility offers a wide range of frequently used services, from building and planning permits to water and tax billing, and this work will improve how our residents access those services,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “The plan to temporarily move frontline staff to the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre will ensure residents can continue to receive the exceptional customer service they are used to.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The renovations will improve the visitor experience at Town Hall by expanding frontline customer service areas and centralizing services while promoting accessibility. The renovations will also create a new accessible washroom, meeting room, and additional space for Lakeshore staff.

Lakeshore’s Public Service Unit will also continue to be available in person at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, as well as by phone and email at [email protected] and 519-728-2700.