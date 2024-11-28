NEWS >
Public Open House Planned For Proposed Kinsmen Norman Road Park Improvements

Thursday November 28th, 2024, 3:11pm

Kinsmen Norman Road Park Redevelopment Concept

The City of Windsor is holding an open house to discuss planned improvements to Kinsmen Norman Road Park.

Capital funding for the work is yet to be determined; however, Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak would like to make this park a priority and has proposed that a small portion of the park could be developed for housing. The proceeds from the sale of the lots would be directed to fund the parkland improvements identified in the master plan.

Kinsmen Norman Road Park in east Windsor currently includes 2.36 acres of open space, trees and a community soccer field previously funded by Councillor Kaschak using ward funds.

Park amenities could include the following, which were determined based on the feedback that was received from the survey and open house that took place in 2022:

    • Soccer nets
    • Sports court
    • Multi-use trail
    • Trees
    • Lighting
    • Gazebo
    • Benches and trash receptacles

The Open House takes place on December 2nf from 6:00pm to 7:30pm at  St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1991 Norman Road.

More information can also be found by visiting the Kinsmen Norman Road Park Open House web page, which includes a survey.

 

