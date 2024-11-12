Postal Union Issues 72-Hour Strike Notices

The union repressing postal workers has issued a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post for both the RSMC and Urban bargaining units, putting them in a strike position of Friday, November 15th, if negotiated settlements have not been reached.

“Although we’ve given notice to Canada Post, the National Executive Board has not yet determined whether job action will take place immediately. It will depend on Canada Post’s actions at the bargaining table in the days to come,” the union said.

The union says outstanding issues include wage increases in line with inflation, COLA payments to be rolled into the basic wage rate, the addition of 10 paid medical days to their 7 paid personal days, and allowing medical days to be banked, Paid meal and rest periods for workers working 5 hours or more and significant improvements to group benefits plans, including increased coverage for health specialists, fertility treatment, gender-affirming care, vision care along with improved rights for temporary employees, including access to group benefits plans when working continuous assignments of 6 months or more.