Police Searching For Missing Man

The Leamington Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is seeking public assistance to locate a missing person.

OPP say that on November 9th, 2024, they received a report that Kevin, a 62-year-old of Leamington, is missing. Kevin was last seen on October 28th, 2024, in the area of Bennie Avenue in Leamington.

Leamington OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating this individual and looking to confirm their well-being.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Kevin is described as 5’10”, appears thinner than in the photo, is bald, and currently has no facial hair with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.