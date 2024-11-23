PHOTOS: Walkerville Holiday Walk Returns With Seasonal Festivities

The Walkerville Holiday Walk returned to the neighbourhood once again, with many free festive activities and experiences to enjoy this weekend.

Many businesses in the area have Christmas décor inside and out to add some cheer for the season. Attendees can enjoy visits with Santa, prizes, and the Holiday Market at the Walkerville Brewery.

The Holiday Walk continues Saturday.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Photos by Inna Kovaleva