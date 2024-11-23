Light RainNow
PHOTOS: Walkerville Holiday Walk Returns With Seasonal Festivities

Friday November 22nd, 2024, 9:40pm

Christmas
0
0

The Walkerville Holiday Walk returned to the neighbourhood once again, with many free festive activities and experiences to enjoy this weekend.

Many businesses in the area have Christmas décor inside and out to add some cheer for the season. Attendees can enjoy visits with Santa, prizes, and the Holiday Market at the Walkerville Brewery.

The Holiday Walk continues Saturday.

Photos by Inna Kovaleva

